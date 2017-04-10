10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today, April 19. A June 20 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel is an early barometer for Trump and both parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. From the deck of a massive aircraft carrier off Tokyo, Vice President Mike Pence warns North Korea not to test the resolve of the U.S. military.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|13 hr
|okimar
|10
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|15 hr
|Ah-Huh
|17
|What we know about North Korea's failed missile...
|Apr 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ohio parents beg Trump for help in securing son...
|Apr 17
|Do The Crime Do T...
|2
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in f...
|Apr 16
|CrazyKim
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|Apr 14
|SirPrize
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC