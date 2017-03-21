With no script, marathon questioning is beyond comfort zone for South Korea's Park
Park Geun-hye's hairdresser came as usual on Tuesday morning to coif the former South Korean president's hair in the cropped chignon style favoured by her mother, before she was assassinated more than four decades ago. Emerging from her secluded home in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood for the first time since leaving the presidential Blue House nine days earlier, Park squinted in the bright morning light at the hundreds of supporters gathered outside.
