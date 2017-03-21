With no script, marathon questioning ...

With no script, marathon questioning is beyond comfort zone for South Korea's Park

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Park Geun-hye's hairdresser came as usual on Tuesday morning to coif the former South Korean president's hair in the cropped chignon style favoured by her mother, before she was assassinated more than four decades ago. Emerging from her secluded home in Seoul's Gangnam neighbourhood for the first time since leaving the presidential Blue House nine days earlier, Park squinted in the bright morning light at the hundreds of supporters gathered outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Sun jonjedi 36
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb '17 c oak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC