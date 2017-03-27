US wants China to take action to stop North Korea nuke tests
The United States wants China to prove it is really seeking to stop North Korea's nuclear testing with actions and President Donald Trump will be pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping on that when they meet in Florida next week, the U.S. ambassador to the United States said Thursday. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Trump administration has "no patience" for the "cat and mouse situation" in which North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile tests and other provocations are met only with U.N. Security Council resolutions that Pyongyang ignores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC