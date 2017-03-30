US wants China to take action to stop North Korea nuke tests

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is introduced at the Women's Empowerment Panel, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the White House in Washington. UNITED NATIONS - The United States wants China to prove it is really seeking to stop North Korea's nuclear testing with actions and President Donald Trump will be pressing Chinese President Xi Jinping on that when they meet in Florida next week, the U.S. ambassador to the United States said Thursday.

