US urges more China pressure on NKorea nuke program
The outgoing top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said Thursday that China should take more actions to send an unambiguous signal to North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile programs. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel said that was in line with U.N. sanctions, but he hoped Beijing was also swayed by a recent North Korean missile test and the assassination of the North Korean leader's exiled half brother, who was under Chinese protection during the years he lived in Macau.
