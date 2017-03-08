US Policy Toward North Korea: More Pressure or Dialogue?

Christopher Hill, who served as the head of the U.S. delegation to the six-party talks, which stalled in 2008 during the George W. Bush administration, raised doubts about the regime's willingness to discuss denuclearization. "I'm very pessimistic about talks, but I think we should leave the door open to talks," Hill said during an interview with VOA Wednesday.

