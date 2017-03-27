US defense chief worries about 'reckless' NKorea actions

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon perform a posed handshake for the media as Mattis arrives for their press conference at Lancaster House in London, Friday, March 31, 2017. less U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon perform a posed handshake for the media as Mattis arrives for their press conference at Lancaster House in London, Friday, ... more U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon perform a posed handshake for the media as Mattis arrives for their press conference at Lancaster House in London, Friday, March 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.