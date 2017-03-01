UN report shows North Korea using Afr...

UN report shows North Korea using Africa to slip sanctions

Read more: The Daily News-Record

North Korean weapons barred by U.N. sanctions ended up in the hands of U.N. peacekeepers in Africa, a confidential report says. That incident and others in more than a half-dozen African nations show how North Korea, despite facing its toughest sanctions in decades, continues to avoid them on the world's most impoverished continent with few repercussions.

Chicago, IL

