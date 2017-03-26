UN Human Rights Council adopts N. Kor...

UN Human Rights Council adopts N. Korea resolution

11 hrs ago

The top United Nations human rights body agreed on Friday to boost its investigation into widespread violations in North Korea with a view to documenting alleged crimes against humanity for future prosecution. However, North Korea's envoy to the UN rejected the stand taken by the UN Human Rights Council .

Chicago, IL

