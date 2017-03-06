U.S. says Iraq removed from travel ban partly for fight against Islamic State
Iraq was dropped from President Donald Trump's revised travel ban because of both the steps it is taking to better vet potential travelers and its cooperation in the fight to destroy Islamic State, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday. "I think both," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said when asked at a daily news briefing which of those two factors played a role in Iraq's removal from the list in President Donald Trump's executive order issued this week.
