U.S. rebuffs Chinese attempt to start...

U.S. rebuffs Chinese attempt to start negotiations with North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media next to Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations Ambassador Koro Bessho, and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations Ambassador Cho Tae-yul. The United States rebuffed a proposal call from China to "apply the brakes" to an escalating standoff with North Korea, saying "positive action" was required before the either country would engage with "irresponsible" leader Kim Jong Un.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... 2 hr BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... 9 hr Texxy 16
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC