U.S. rebuffs Chinese attempt to start negotiations with North Korea
U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media next to Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations Ambassador Koro Bessho, and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations Ambassador Cho Tae-yul. The United States rebuffed a proposal call from China to "apply the brakes" to an escalating standoff with North Korea, saying "positive action" was required before the either country would engage with "irresponsible" leader Kim Jong Un.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|2 hr
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|9 hr
|Texxy
|16
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
