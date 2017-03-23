U.S. may accuse North Korea in Bangla...

U.S. may accuse North Korea in Bangladesh cyber heist: WSJ

By Reuters U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Federal Reserve and New York City Police officers stand guard in front of the New York Federal Reserve Building in New York.

