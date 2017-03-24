U.N. Human Rights Council adopts new North Korea resolution
The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva has adopted a North Korea human rights resolution that could establish an archive of evidence detailing the country's crimes against humanity. The documentation would preserve testimony and evidence for the future, when the Kim Jong Un regime would be held accountable for rights violations in an international court, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Friday.
