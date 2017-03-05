Tillerson to swing through Asia visit...

Tillerson to swing through Asia visit to address North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Tokyo: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to visit Japan, China and South Korea later this month to discuss North Korea's worrying nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes, local media reported. Tillerson has so far kept a low profile and it will be his first visit to the region since he became Presi dent Donald Trump's top diplomat last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC