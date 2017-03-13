Tillerson to East Asia in shadow of N...

Tillerson to East Asia in shadow of North Korea threat

By Agence France-Presse With North Korea's drive to field a nuclear-armed missile rapidly emerging as President Donald Trump's first foreign crisis, his top diplomat is heading to a nervous region. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a former oil executive with no government experience, has yet to make an impact in Washington, where he has not even appointed a senior staff.

