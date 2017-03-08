Tens of thousands of South Koreans ce...

Tens of thousands of South Koreans celebrate Park's ouster

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Supporter of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye cry during a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 11, 2017. South Korean police on Saturday braced for more violence between opponents and supporters of Park, who was stripped of her powers by the Constitutional Court over a corruption scandal that has plunged the country into a political turmoil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Fri BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Fri Texxy 16
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC