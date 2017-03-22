Take that! Pyongyang lambastes Trump as too much like Obama
In this Jan. 20. 2017 file photo, then President-elect Donald Trump looks over at then President Barack Obama before being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. North Korea has a criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump he probably wasn't expecting: he's too much like Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|8 min
|FormerParatrooper
|22
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC