Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef ope...

Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef opens rare restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Sushi in Pyongyang? At a restaurant run by a Japanese sushi chef famous for working for North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il? Kenji Fujimoto has opened his sushi restaurant in the North Korean capital, according to Canadian Michael Spavor, a consultant with a long record of working in the communist state. He was involved with NBA star Denis Rodman's trips to North Korea, and the two spent days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who succeeded his father after his death in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC