Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef opens rare restaurant
In this Feb. 19, 2017, photo provided by Paektu Cultural Exchange, Japanese sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto works behind the counter of his new restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fujimoto, a Japanese chef famous for working for North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il, has returned to Pyongyang and opened the sushi restaurant.
