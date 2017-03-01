Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef ope...

Sushi in Pyongyang: Japanese chef opens rare restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

In this Feb. 19, 2017, photo provided by Paektu Cultural Exchange, Japanese sushi chef Kenji Fujimoto works behind the counter of his new restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea. Fujimoto, a Japanese chef famous for working for North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il, has returned to Pyongyang and opened the sushi restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC