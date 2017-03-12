Stripped computers dumped outside N. Korean Embassy
KUALA LUMPUR: Three laptops and a desktop computer, stripped of their hard disk drives, have been thrown outside the North Korean Embassy here. Malaysian police believe that two men linked to the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, are hiding inside the embassy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Fri
|Texxy
|16
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC