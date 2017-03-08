South Korean court to rule on preside...

South Korean court to rule on president's impeachment over corruption charges

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Protesters shout slogans during a candlelight vigil in Seoul on Jan. 7, 2017, calling for impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down. South Korea's Constitutional Court will deliver its decision Friday in the sensational impeachment case against President Park Geun-hye, who's at the center of a bribery scandal that has shocked a country all too familiar with corruption.

