South Korea, U.S. begin large-scale annual drills amid North Korea tension

South Korean and U.S. troops began large-scale joint military exercise on Wednesday conducted annually to test their defence readiness against the threat from North Korea, which routinely characterises the drills as preparation for war against it. The exercise, called Foal Eagle, comes amid heightened tension following the latest test launch of a ballistic missile by the North on Feb. 12 and in the past prompted threats by Pyongyang to launch military action in retaliation.

