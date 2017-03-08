Singapore will take 'necessary steps'...

Singapore will take 'necessary steps' to comply with UN resolutions on North Korea: MFA

In a statement, MFA said the Government would "take the necessary steps to ensure that Singapore is in compliance with the UN Security Council Resolutions on the DPRK". SINGAPORE: The Government is "closely studying" a United Nations report linking a Singapore-based company to a North Korean firm involved in arms sales, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday .

