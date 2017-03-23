Seeking transparency, Congressional D...

Seeking transparency, Congressional Democrats introduce 'Mar-a-Lago' act

Democrats in the House and Senate recently introduced legislation that would require President Trump's administration to publish visitor logs. On Friday, Democrats in the House and Senate introduced legislation that would require President Trump and his administration to publish logs detailing the names of all visitors to both the White House as well as "any other location at which the President or the Vice President regularly conducts official business."

