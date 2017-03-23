Rex Tillerson: North Korea Threat Is Imminent, Strategic Patience Is Over
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on March 18, 2017 in Beijing, China. The dire threat North Korea presents to peace in East Asia starts with this fact: The Korean War never really ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|31 min
|CodeTalker
|32
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC