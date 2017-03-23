Recovering sunken ferry to heal or ha...

Recovering sunken ferry to heal or harden South Korea's rift

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The sunken ferry Sewol is loaded onto a semi-submersible transport vessel during the salvage operation in waters off Jindo, South Korea, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Days after South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from office, the ferry was lifted slowly from the waters where it sank three years earlier - a disaster that killed more than 300 people, mostly schoolchildren, and ignited public fury against Park and became a nationally polarizing issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... 25 min Fcvk tRump 53
News Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i... Mar 19 jonjedi 36
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar 10 BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar 10 Texxy 15
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb '17 Now_What- 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,806,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC