Recovering sunken ferry to heal or harden South Korea's rift

" Days after South Korea's president was removed from office, a ferry was lifted slowly from the waters where it sank three years earlier " a disaster that killed more than 300 people, mostly schoolchildren, and ignited public fury against Park Geun-hye and became a nationally polarizing issue. The ferry's recovery has raised the question of whether that process can bring closure to a country that was roiled and split by the ferry sinking.

Chicago, IL

