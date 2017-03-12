Raja Bomoh 'protects' Malaysia from N...

Raja Bomoh 'protects' Malaysia from North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's "Raja Bomoh Sedunia" has volunteered his services to assist the country in yet another time of need this time to protect us from a North Korean nuclear attack. A three-minute 18-second video of Ibrahim Mat Zin, who calls himself Raja Bomoh Sedunia Nujum VIP with the title of Datuk Mahaguru, conducting a ritual on a beach has gone viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Fri BHM5267 3
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Fri Texxy 16
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC