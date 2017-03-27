Pyongyang threatens 'own style of pre-emptive attack' after joint ...
North Korea has threatened its own pre-emptive strikes in response to recent drills for "decapitation" strikes by U.S. and South Korean special operations forces aimed at taking out the leadership in Pyongyang. The simulated strikes reportedly targeted the upper echelons of the North Korean regime, including leader Kim Jong Un, as well as key nuclear sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|8 hr
|jonjedi
|74
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC