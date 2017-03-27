Political parties pay tribute to fall...

Political parties pay tribute to fallen soldiers on anniv. of warship sinking

South Korea's political parties on Sunday paid tribute to soldiers killed in the sinking of the Cheonan warship by North Korea as the country observed the seventh anniversary of one of the deadliest incidents between the two countries since the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War. The 1,200-ton Navy corvette with 104 personnel aboard sank in waters of Baengnyeong Island in Yellow Sea on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors.

