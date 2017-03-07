Police believe suspects in Jong-nam's...

Police believe suspects in Jong-nam's murder still at North Korean Embassy

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Star Online

GEORGE TOWN: Police have not dismissed the possibility that the suspects in the murder of North Korean exile Kim Jong-nam are still in the country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar. He added that the police are waiting for the suspects to surrender, adding that warrants of arrest would be issued against them if they fail to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Parents send letter to Trump about transgender ... Feb 14 PoliciaFederal 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC