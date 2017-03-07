Police believe suspects in Jong-nam's murder still at North Korean Embassy
GEORGE TOWN: Police have not dismissed the possibility that the suspects in the murder of North Korean exile Kim Jong-nam are still in the country's embassy in Kuala Lumpur, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar. He added that the police are waiting for the suspects to surrender, adding that warrants of arrest would be issued against them if they fail to do so.
