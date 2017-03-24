Police aware that trio linked to Jong-nam's murder are in N. Korean embassy
KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman is aware the three North Korean men wanted in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-nam are taking refuge in the North Korean embassy, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar says. The Inspector-General of Police said investigators were aware that the men, including Air Koryo personnel Kim Uk-il, were still in the embassy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|5 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|30
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|36
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC