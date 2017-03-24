Police aware that trio linked to Jong...

Police aware that trio linked to Jong-nam's murder are in N. Korean embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman is aware the three North Korean men wanted in connection with the murder of Kim Jong-nam are taking refuge in the North Korean embassy, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar says. The Inspector-General of Police said investigators were aware that the men, including Air Koryo personnel Kim Uk-il, were still in the embassy.

