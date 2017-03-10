North Koreans Need Visa To Enter Mala...

North Koreans Need Visa To Enter Malaysia From Monday

17 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

From Monday , all North Koreans have to apply for visa to enter Malaysia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Ahmad Zahid said the decision that will be gazetted soon, was made after considering that national security is a priority.

