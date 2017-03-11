North Korea Tried to Sell Nuclear Weapon Material
North Korea attempted to sell a form of lithium metal, a key material for developing miniaturized nuclear weapons, to unidentified worldwide buyers past year, according to United Nations investigators tracking dictator Kim Jong Un's weapons-of-mass-destruction programs. The company, Green Pine, is listed by the United Nations as Pyongyang's "primary arms dealer and main exporter of goods and equipment related to ballistic missiles and conventional weapons".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Fri
|Texxy
|16
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC