North Korea Tried to Sell Nuclear Weapon Material

21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

North Korea attempted to sell a form of lithium metal, a key material for developing miniaturized nuclear weapons, to unidentified worldwide buyers past year, according to United Nations investigators tracking dictator Kim Jong Un's weapons-of-mass-destruction programs. The company, Green Pine, is listed by the United Nations as Pyongyang's "primary arms dealer and main exporter of goods and equipment related to ballistic missiles and conventional weapons".

