North Korea says U.S.-South Korea exercises leading to 'nuclear disaster' - Mon, 06 Mar 2017 PST

North Korea warned Monday that U.S.-South Korean military exercises, which it called "the most undisguised nuclear war maneuvers," are driving the Korean Peninsula and northeast Asia toward "nuclear disaster." North Korea's U.N. Ambassador Ja Song Nam said in a letter to the U.N. Security Council that the US is using nuclear-propelled aircraft carries, nuclear submarines, nuclear strategic bombers and stealth fighters in the joint exercises that began on March 1. "It may go over to an actual war," he warned of the military drills, "and, consequently, the situation on the Korean Peninsula is again inching to the brink of a nuclear war."

