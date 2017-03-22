North Korea Missile Explodes Within S...

North Korea Missile Explodes Within Seconds Of Launch, U.S. Says

North Korea fired a missile from its east coast Wednesday, in a test that appears to have failed in an explosion within seconds of launch, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry and U.S. Pacific Command. Both groups confirm the launch occurred at North Korea's air base in Wonsan.

