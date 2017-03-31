North Korea could kill 90% of all Ame...

North Korea could kill 90% of all Americans by dropping EMP nukes from orbiting satellites

North Korea's Kim Jong-un could easily wipe out 90 percent of the American population, two U.S. intelligence experts warned. In a joint article, former CIA director Robert James Woolsey Jr and US Congressional EMP Task Force director Dr. Peter Vincent Pry refuted the mainstream media's allegations that North Korea may not be able deliver on its repeated threats to launch a nuclear strike against the U.S. "False reassurance is given to the American people that North Korea has not 'demonstrated' that it can miniaturise a nuclear warhead small enough for missile delivery, or build a reentry vehicle for an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of penetrating the atmosphere to blast a US city," Woolsey and Pry stated .

Chicago, IL

