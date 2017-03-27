North Korea appears to be in final stages of nuclear-test preparations

Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken at the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday. Washington-based 38 North, a website that monitors North Korea, said the images from Saturday showed the continued presence of vehicles and trailers at the Punggye-ri test site and signs that communications cables may have been laid to a test tunnel.

