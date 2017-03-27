Noah: Fox News Like North Korean TV

17 hrs ago

"Wow, that Fox News shit was insane," Trevor Noah said on Monday night's 'Daily Show,' referring to President Trump tipping off the public to watch Pirro take down Paul Ryan. Why did President Donald Trump tell his millions of Twitter followers to tune into Judge Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show the same night she opened by calling for Paul Ryan to step down as House speaker ? Reince Priebus claimed it was "coincidental" but The Daily Show' s Trevor Noah isn't so sure.

Chicago, IL

