Najib identifies the two Malaysians allowed to leave North Korea

54 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysians who were in North Korea have been allowed to leave Pyongyang, says Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak . The Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday that the two Malaysians, who were a part of the United Nations World Food Program, have arrived in Beijing.

Chicago, IL

