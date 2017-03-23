Murder, Missiles, and Messages From N...

Murder, Missiles, and Messages From North Korea

Read more: Real Clear Politics

For six months in 2016, North Korea regularly conducted theater missile testing, establishing a pattern before it stopped in late October. Pyongyang then launched one more ballistic missile on Feb. 12 -- one day before Kim Jong Nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered in Malaysia -- and four more on March 6. Much of the national security community suspects North Korea of being responsible for the nerve agent attack carried out by two women, both of whom have been charged with murder .

Chicago, IL

