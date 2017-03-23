McCain: North Korea's 'Crazy Fat Kid' Is Not 'Rational'
Sen. John McCain said Wednesday that China is the only country that can shut down Kim Jong-un, who the Arizona senator called a "crazy fat kid." "China is the only one that can control Kim Jong Un, this crazy fat kid that's running North Korea," McCain told MSNBC's Greta van Susteren, adding, "They could stop North Korea's economy in a week."
