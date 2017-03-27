Malaysian police reportedly enter North Korean Embassy amid rumors of ...

Malaysian police reportedly enter Nor...

Hospital workers move a body cart to the gate of the forensics wing of the Hospital Kuala Lumpur, where the body of Kim Jong Nam is being held, in Kuala Lumpur on March 21. Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was assassinated in Malaysia on Feb. 14. The Malaysian police on Sunday entered the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in connection with last month's murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, according to a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper.

