Malaysia stops, inspects North Korean ship

An Eikon ship-tracking screen shows the position of the North Korean ship Kum Ya on Wednesday. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia briefly prevented a North Korean ship carrying coal from entering its port at Penang because of a suspected breach of United Nations sanctions, a port worker and Malaysian maritime officials said Wednesday The Kum Ya , was carrying 6,300 metric tonnes of anthracite coal, according to a worker at Penang Port who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

