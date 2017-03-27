Malaysia returns body of assassinated North Korean; hostages released

The body of the half brother of Kim Jong Un is being returned to North Korea, and nine Malaysian citizens who had been barred from leaving North Korea are returning home, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Thursday. Kim Jong Nam was assassinated in a bizarre confrontation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13, when two women - one Vietnamese, one Indonesian - smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent.

