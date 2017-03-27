Malaysia returns body of assassinated North Korean; hostages released
The body of the half brother of Kim Jong Un is being returned to North Korea, and nine Malaysian citizens who had been barred from leaving North Korea are returning home, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said Thursday. Kim Jong Nam was assassinated in a bizarre confrontation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13, when two women - one Vietnamese, one Indonesian - smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Tue
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|Britain's GCHQ dismisses as ridiculous claims i...
|Mar 19
|jonjedi
|24
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar 10
|BHM5267
|3
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|15
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC