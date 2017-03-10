Malaysia rejects reports it violated UN sanctions on North Korea
Malaysia on Saturday rejected claims it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report this week said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country. A general view of the building housing Glocom's offices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 7, 2017.
