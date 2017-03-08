Malaysia: N. Korean's family may be scared to come forward

A North Korean embassy staff asks police if they are allowed to leave as police puts a cordon at North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Malaysia says North Korean Embassy staff are barred from leaving country, after Pyongyang blocked Malaysians from leaving North Korea in the bitter diplomatic dispute between North Korea and Malaysia over the poisoning death of leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother in Kuala Lumpur.

