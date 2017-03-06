Malaysia expels North Korean ambassador as tensions rise over murder probe
UKM deputy director Dr Sufian Jusof, who specialises in worldwide and economic law, agreed but added that it is not a loss for Malaysia as independent travel is not allowed within North Korea . Ri said he wasn't at the airport the day Kim was killed but that police accused him of being a mastermind and presented him with "fake evidence".
