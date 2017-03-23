Major nations responsible for keeping world peace - China vice premier

The world's major nations are responsible for maintaining global peace, and all countries should remain committed to a road of stable and peaceful development, China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Saturday. FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli makes a speech during the Philippines - China Trade and Investment Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016.

