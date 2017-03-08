Latest ballistic launches by DPR Kore...

Latest ballistic launches by DPR Korea raise risk of regional arms race, UN Security Council warns

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Mar 9 : Expressing strong condemnation of the most recent ballistic missile launches carried out by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea , the United Nations Security Council reiterated that the country should refrain from any actions, including nuclear tests, in violation of the relevant Council resolutions, and comply fully with its obligations under those resolutions. Such [ballistic missile] activities contribute to the DPR Koreas development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race, stressed the 15-member Security Council in a statement issued late yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... 2 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Feb 24 About time 1,146
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News Powerful storm enters California and brings ris... Feb 21 Now_What- 5
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea Feb 18 c oak 1
News Trump handling of security information at Mar-a... Feb 16 BUMBLING TRUMP 1
News 5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum... Feb 15 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC