Latest ballistic launches by DPR Korea raise risk of regional arms race, UN Security Council warns
New York, Mar 9 : Expressing strong condemnation of the most recent ballistic missile launches carried out by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea , the United Nations Security Council reiterated that the country should refrain from any actions, including nuclear tests, in violation of the relevant Council resolutions, and comply fully with its obligations under those resolutions. Such [ballistic missile] activities contribute to the DPR Koreas development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race, stressed the 15-member Security Council in a statement issued late yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,146
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|Feb 21
|Now_What-
|5
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|Feb 18
|c oak
|1
|Trump handling of security information at Mar-a...
|Feb 16
|BUMBLING TRUMP
|1
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|Feb 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC