Latest ballistic launches by DPR Korea raise risk of regional arms race, UN Security Council warns

New York, Mar 9 : Expressing strong condemnation of the most recent ballistic missile launches carried out by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea , the United Nations Security Council reiterated that the country should refrain from any actions, including nuclear tests, in violation of the relevant Council resolutions, and comply fully with its obligations under those resolutions. Such [ballistic missile] activities contribute to the DPR Koreas development of nuclear weapons delivery systems and increase tension in the region and beyond as well as the risk of a regional arms race, stressed the 15-member Security Council in a statement issued late yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.